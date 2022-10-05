Doug Mandigo ’96 Named Associate Head Football Coach

Doug Mandigo ’96 has been named the associate head football coach.

Middlebury has announced the promotion of Doug Mandigo ’96 as the associate head football coach. In this new role, Mandigo will continue serving as the defensive coordinator, a position he has held since 2011, while assisting with the head coaching transition.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to recognize Coach Mandigo’s significant impact and contributions to the football program over the span of his career,” said the Director of Athletics Erin Quinn ’86. “This new position acknowledges the important role he has played, while also providing stability in the leadership of the program during this head coaching transition.”

In August, Middlebury announced that longtime head coach Bob Ritter ’82 will be stepping down from coaching at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

“This is a well-deserved promotion for Doug,” said Ritter. “He has been an integral part of our program’s successes both on and off the field. Throughout my time working with Doug, I know he cares deeply about Middlebury and our students.”

Mandigo began his coaching career at Middlebury following his graduation in 1996, serving as a three-sport assistant coach. He had brief stints at high schools, colleges, and the United Football League (UFL) before returning to Middlebury in 2011 as the defensive coordinator. Mandigo has been a part of three NESCAC Championship teams and coached a pair of NESCAC Defensive Player of the Year honorees. He is also active in the greater College community, serving as a Posse mentor to a Chicago cohort from 2016-19.

Mandigo said, “I am very excited to continue leading this amazing group of student-athletes and making this a historic last season for Coach Ritter.”

Middlebury will share more information about plans to name the next head football coach at the end of the season.