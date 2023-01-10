DottyGreen Golf to exhibit at 2023 PGA Show

Framingham, MA (January 9, 2023) – DottyGreen Golf LLC announced plans to exhibit at the 2023 PGA Show, Jan. 24-27, in Orlando, Fla. DottyGreen Golf will be participating in the 2023 PGA show where they will be launching their new “Closest to the Pin Rangefinder.” DottyGreen Golf will be attending the show and displaying the patent pending product in the New Product Zone as well as showcasing their new technology and concept in the Inventor’s Spotlight.

“DottyGreen and our team could not be more excited to introduce our new technology and concept to the most knowledgeable and Trusted Minds in golf. We are looking forward to rubbing elbows with other inventors, learning from innovative product exhibitors, and sharing the floor with some of the most recognized brands and Ambassadors in the game. We look forward to hearing feedback and hopefully creating a Buzz with some of the most seasoned PGA professionals, influencers, buyers and industry leaders across the game we’ve grown to love.” -Andrew Larracey, Founder/Inventor

The PGA Show, organized by the PGA of America and PGA Golf Exhibitions, will reunite the golf industry for the 70th edition of golf’s longest running and largest global business gathering. Thousands of attending PGA Professionals, golf leaders, industry executives and Retailers from around the world will source new products from some 800 golf and lifestyle brands while attending high-level industry presentations, participating in education and career workshops, and connecting in-person with peers and golf leaders to drive continued growth of the sport and the business of golf.

About DottyGreen Golf

Allowed under the USGA Rules of Golf (Rule 4.3a), this is the first and only laser rangefinder (DMD – Distance Measuring Device) and multipurpose tool (divot repair and ball marker) specifically designed for the green. The multipurpose tool and rangefinder can magnetically attach to your cart, it is drop-proof and weather resistant, and brings the ease of sliding into your pocket for greenside convenience. Know who is closest to the pin, down to the inch.

Our design is patent pending and perfect for adding a technological advancement for pace-of-play and distance accuracy in Charity tournaments, eliminating any question (of who is closer or away) during home games, providing exact distances for designated practice putting, as well as making sure you never have another “walk-off” on the putting surface. The multipurpose functionality allows you to bring a ball marker, divot tool and distance reader in your pocket.

Leave your tape measure in the shed!

Website: https://dottygreen.com/

Instagram: @DottyGreenGolf

