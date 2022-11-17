Dothan Leisure Services to host state soccer tournament

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) – Kicking and screaming will be the norm when the ARPA State Soccer Tournament takes over Westgate Park this weekend.

Dothan Leisure Services will host the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association State Soccer Tournament on Saturday November 19, and Sunday, November 20.

The top Recreation soccer teams from across Alabama will compete for the ARPA State Championship.

Groupings include 8 & Under Boys & Girls, 10 & Under Boys & Girls, 12 & Under Boys & Girls, 14 & Under Co-ed, and 19 & Under Co-ed.

All matches will be played at Westgate Park.

Results will be posted at the end of each day on the Dothan Leisure Services Facebook page.

Admission for each day is $3.00 for ages 12 & under and $5.00 for ages 13 & up.

For more information about our programs and facilities, please contact us at 334.615.3700, visit us on the web at www.dothanleisureservices.org, or Like and Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.