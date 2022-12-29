Dos Pueblos Girls Soccer Rebounds for Win at Buena Showcase; Boys Lose to Hart | Sports

Miranda Hough Pattison scored the game’s only goal to lift Dos Pueblos to a 1-0 win over Cleveland in the second day of the Buena Soccer Showcase Wednesday.

The win follows a 2-0 loss to Royal Tuesday in the first day of the Showcase.

In the win against Cleveland, the Chargers’ Ava Frank, Riley Roggero and Riley Monroe combined on a series of short, quick passes ending with a left-footed shot by Pattison for the goal.

Goalkeepers Elena Andrews and Maggie Gallup shared duties for the shutout 1-0 win.

“After a rough start, we ended with a solid performance against Cleveland,” Dos Pueblos Coach Marco Medina said. “All of my 19 players had sufficient time on the field and showed that when given an opportunity, they can perform at a high level. As a coach, I am always pleased when the team gives full effort and starts playing to their potential.”

The Chargers are now 3-4-2 overall, and 1-2-2 in Channel League play.

Boys: Hart 2, Dos Pueblos 0

After battling to a 0-0 draw in the first half, the Dos Pueblos boys conceded two second-half goals in a 2-0 loss to tournament host Hart on Wednesday.

The Chargers gave up a rebound goal on a corner kick to start the second half. The second Hart goal came on a drive that hit the crossbar and went in after a beautiful throw-in.

The Chargers are now 1-7 overall and 1-4 in Channel League play.