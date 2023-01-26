Dorton Steps Down as Eastern Michigan Volleyball Coach

Darcy Dorton

has Resigned from her position as Eastern Michigan University Head Volleyball Coach, EMU Vice President/Director of Athleticsannounced today, Jan. 26.

“I cannot thank Scott Wetherbee and Deputy AD Erin Kido enough for taking a chance on a young Coach and giving me the opportunity to lead this program for the past four years,” added Dorton. “Eastern Michigan is extremely lucky to have so many people that work incredibly hard to ensure its success both on and off the court. I cannot thank my assistants and support staff enough for everything they did for our team. It starts with great student-athletes and I am extremely proud of the lasting memories and bonds that we have forged. The momentum building around this program is extremely positive and I look forward to watching the program reach new heights in the years ahead.”

Dorton recently completed her fourth season as the team’s head coach after serving as an assistant coach from 2015-18. The Muncie, Ind. native finishes her EMU career with a 33-74 mark.

“We wish Darcy the very best in her future endeavors,” Wetherbee said. “She made a huge impact on this department, the university, the volleyball community, and beyond. Our attention now turns to finding a dynamic leader that will continue to push us towards the goal of returning to the top of the Mid-American Conference. “

The team finished with a 5-25 overall record in 2022 and a 4-14 mark in MAC play. Senior Raeven Chase earned First Team All-MAC Honors after ranking fourth in the league and 73rd nationally with 1.17 blocks per set. Additionally, Eastern had eight student-athletes represented on the conference’s Academic All-MAC Team.

As an Assistant Coach in 2018, Dorton helped Eastern Michigan reach new heights, winning its first MAC Tournament Championship in program history and first-ever bid to the NCAA Tournament.

A national search for the 10th full-time head coach in program history will begin immediately.