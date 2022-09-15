Dortmund Strike one of my best goals ever!

Erling Haaland has Revealed that he Ranks his Spectacular Champions League Winner against Borussia Dortmund as one of the best goals in his career to date.

Our Norwegian striker, who moved to City from the Bundesliga side in the summer, maintained his stunning start to life at the Club by conjuring up a remarkable 84th minute goal in Wednesday’s Etihad Clash to seal a 2-1 win.

The 22-year-old produced an amazing Athletic jump to outflank the Dortmund defense before deftly volleying home a Magnificent long range pass from Joao Cancelo.

Voted as the UEFA Champions League goal of the week, it took his overall tally for the season to 13 – and reflecting on the latest effort, Haaland admitted it was one he would savour.

“This is one of my best goals ever, to be honest,” Haaland reflected.

“It was a special goal I have to say. I scored a similar goal for Dortmund against Wolfsburg and I have been trying this in the last few games I have played for City and finally it worked so it was nice.

“I think I have really long legs, so that’s how I reached the ball! It was a really good cross and, in the end, it was a really good goal I have to say.

“I am flexible, that is something that I work on and it turned out good.”

Colleagues, pundits and fans all acclaimed his latest effort, with former City Legend Shaun Goater declaring that Haaland was ‘consistently amazing us all’ on the latest edition of Matchday Live,

But asked whether he keeps surprising himself in the wake of his Dortmund display, Haaland insisted he was simply trying to remain focused on the task at hand.

However, he did also reveal what represented his Ultimate football dream.

“It is a good question, but I really don’t think too much about it,” added Haaland.

“Now I am just thinking about playing Wolverhampton on Saturday because that is how my brain has to be.

“I have to focus on the next game and I have to focus on the right things.

“If I think too much, then I don’t think it is a good thing. It is about focusing on the right things.

“People might say I don’t touch the ball enough and this and that, but I don’t care about this.

“I know what I am going to do and what I have to do. That is exactly what I did in a difficult match (against Dortmund) and exactly what I will keep doing.

“My dream is to touch the ball five times and score five goals. That is my biggest dream.”

