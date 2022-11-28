Dorsey named new head coach for St. Joseph Academy football program

Ron Dorsey has been named as the new head football coach of the St. Joseph Academy, the school announced in a statement on Monday.

Dorsey replaces Paul Sacco, who coached his final game on Wednesday night after 41 years, amassing a 378-75-5 record with the program. Dorsey had been an assistant under Sacco for the past three seasons, including in a defensive coordinator role this fall.

Dorsey becomes the ninth Coach in St. Joseph history, a program that began under Joe Mazzone in 1965. Mike DeLaurentis (1962-64, 1966-67), Bill McComb (1968), Fred Brown (1969-70), Jim Gallagher ( 1971-73), Chuck Donahue (1974-1980) and Bob Loftis (1981) proceeded Sacco on the Wildcats’ coaching list.

“It is an honor to be named the Head Football Coach of St. Joseph Academy,” Dorsey said in the press release. “I am eternally grateful to both SJA President Stephen Cappuccio and the SJA Board of Trustees for having the confidence in me to lead this program. St. Joseph Academy is a very special place and I look forward to continuing the tradition of Excellence that Coach Sacco has established with this amazing group of student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

