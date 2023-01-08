Dordt University tight end Hayden Large commits to Iowa football as a preferred walk-on

Earlier this week, the Iowa staff hosted a number of prospects for official visits and one of the names was Dordt University tight end Hayden Large.

A native of Hudsonville, Michigan, Large attended Unity Christian High School, and then went to Dordt after his high school career ended. Large, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 240-pounds, played three seasons at Dordt at tight end and over the course of those three years, had 62 receptions for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns.

That was enough to intrigue the Iowa staff and also earn him a preferred walk-on opportunity, which he announced he accepted on Saturday night following his trip to Iowa City.

Here is a link to his Highlights from Dordt.

Excited to announce my commitment to further my football and academic career at the University of Iowa. Thanks for all my family and friends for their support. Excited to get to work. Go hawks! pic.twitter.com/w6eMsZLLnB — Hayden Large (@hayden_large) January 8, 2023

Iowa has two of the best tight ends in the Big Ten on the roster right now in Erick All and Luke Lachey for next year, but Large also gives Iowa more depth at the position as he has two years of eligibility remaining.

Large is also close friends and was high school teammates with Hillsdale College transfer wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, who is one of the Hawkeyes’ top transfer targets.

