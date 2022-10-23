Dorchester Center for the Arts to host ‘Jazz at the Mural’

On Saturday, Nov. 12, Dorchester Center for the Arts welcomes the Kent Miller Quartet: Kent Miller, Antonio Harper, Greg Holloway and Darius Scott for “Jazz at the Mural,” in partnership with the Harriet Tubman Museum and Education Center. The concert will run from 7-8:30 pm General admission tickets are $20, available online at dorchesterarts.org/events or harriettubmanmuseumcenter.org/events.

Bassist Kent Miller, a Graduate of Rockhurst University, also studied at the University of Missouri at the Kansas City Conservatory of Music. He later studied privately under Warren Claunch of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and Wendell Marshall, former Duke Ellington bassist. Kent has performed with the Ray Abrams big band, Carl Allen, Chico Hamilton, Percy Brice, Jimmy Lovelace, Clifford Barbaro, Lynne Arriale, Eddie Gladden, George Coleman Jr., John Hicks, Eric Person, Bill Saxton and many others.

Saxophonist Antonio Parker received undergraduate and graduate degrees in jazz studies from Howard University. He has performed and conducted jazz workshops in Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, Zaire, Congo, Morocco and Tunisia. He has also performed in Japan, London, Scotland, Paris, Spain, Canada, Austria, as well as at the Pyramids in Egypt with the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra. Antonio has performed with numerous artists including go-go Legend Chuck Brown, The Blackbyrds, The O’Jays, Peabo Bryson, Ruben Studdard, and Christian McBride.

Drummer/percussionist Greg C. Holloway received an undergraduate degree in music education and percussion performance from Howard University, and later pursued a Master in Education with an emphasis in jazz drumming/percussion methodology from the University of LaVerne in California. Greg has performed with Hank Jones, Freda Payne, Carl Fontanna, Rob McConnell, Chuck Israel, Jim Pugh, Gene Bertincinni, Maguire Sisters, Blackstone the Magician, Sheri Lewis, Bruce Conti, Rich Little, sista Monica Parker, Aretha Franklin, Jimmy Heath and many others.

Pianist/composer Darius Scott, a Graduate of Brown University, grew up in Boston and has been living in Baltimore since 1983. Darius draws Heavily upon the Styles of Legends Horace Silver, Red Garland, Wynton Kelly, Bobby Timmons, Bud Powell, Bill Evans , Barry Harris, Thelonious Monk as well as a host of local Baltimore and DC musicians.

