Dorathy Nyagh: 2022 is my best handball year

Defender Babes HC player, Dorathy Nyagh has described 2022 as her best handball season since she started handball. Dorathy Nyagh won gold medal at the 2022 National Sports Festival with Oyo state, finishing second position with Defenders Babes in the 2022 Prudent Energy Handball League.

The Benue born player told www.aclsports.com that the current Oyo state team are the first to win a gold medal for the state in the Women’s handball since the commencement of the National Sports Festival.

She said, “Everything in life has an appointed time and it is one of those appointed times.

“Winning a Gold Medal at the 21st National Sports Festival means a lot to not just me but the entire team because we worked and fought so hard to get it. It is a legacy/record me and my teammates have set in the Oyo State Handball after 43 years in Women’s handball.

“Talking about my Balling career, the year 2022 has been an amazing and a fulfilled one for me. I did not only move from my mother club to a new club, I won medals too.

Nyagh said she contributed her own quota to the development of Benue Queen before moving to Defender Babes to win a silverware.

She said, “I did not dump my Mother Club (Benue Queen) and I do not regret leaving for Defenders Babes. I did my very best and also contributed immensely to the growth of the team. I fought so hard along with other players to bring the Benue Queens back into the National Handball Premier League and I pray the team remains in the League.”

Nyagh Predicted that the 2023 Handball season will be full of surprises and Defenders Babes stands a chance of winning the league.

She said, “The year 2023 handball season is yet to avail itself for me but I am Hopeful and optimistic that it is definitely going to be much more better than 2022 with the special Grace of God. Defender Babes have all it takes to lift the Trophy next season, all we need to do is to work hard and tirelessly to achieve that.”