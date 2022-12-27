Doral Junior Golf Classic, all the Champions

The Doral Junior Golf Classic, the prestigious youth tournament in which many Italian players took part, ended at the Doral in Miami, Florida.

Doral Junior Golf Classic, results

Boys 14-15 – On the Golden Palm course (par 71), Alessandro Cesario obtained a good seventh place with 221 (73 72 76, +8) in the match won by the American Campbell Williams with 213 (70 70 73, par) ahead of compatriots Preston Hage, second with 216 (+3), and Clark Mason, third with 217 (+4).

Of the other Italians Giampaolo Gagliardi finished 14th with 225 (+12), Giovanni Binaghi and Giovanni Bernardi, 17th with 228 (+15). The latter two were accompanied by Alberto Binaghi, Coach of the Men’s National Amateur Team.

Boys 16-18 – On the prestigious Blue Monster course (par 72) three Azzurri finished in the top ten: Luca Memeo fourth with 215 (72 72 71, -1), Marco Florioli eighth with 219 (+3) and Biagio Andrea Gagliardi ninth with 221 (+5).

Giorgio Celani is also in a good position, 18th with 224 (+8), Lorenzo Lombardozzi and Michele Ferrero, 24th with 226 (+10), and Giovanni Manassero, 26th with 227 (+11). Further back Gian A. Minciarelli, 57th with 238 (+22): Mexican Rafael Estrada won with 207 (72 68 67, -9) ahead of the Ukrainian Mykhailo Golod, second with 208 (-8), and al French Tomy Jaunet, third with 214 (-2).

Girls 14-15 – On the Red Tiger course (par 72), where Girls 16.-18 also played, the French Marie-Elodie Prats-Rigual prevailed with 212 (72 71 69, -4), the only player below par. The American Francesca Choquette is clearly detached, second with 218 (+2) and leader in the first two rounds, and the other American Ryan Donaldson, third with 222 (+6).

The best among the Italians was Guia Vittoria Acutis, ninth with 227 (75 77 75, +11), then 14th with 235 (+19) Anna Giulia Dal Lago and 33rd with 262 (+46) Vittoria Grillo. Girls 16-18 – American Helen Yeung narrow success with 216 (69 71 76, par) strokes, one ahead of Mexican Clarisa Temelo (217, +1) and two ahead of Amelie Phung (218, +2).

In 22nd place with 233 (80 76 77, +17) Maria Eugenia Furnari, in 26th with 235 (+19) Giulia Foresta and in 33rd with 239 (+23) Rebecca Galasso. Boys 8-9: success for Liam Baldassari – Liam Baldassari, bearer of the Olgiata Golf Club, won in the Boys 8-9 category, completing the two rounds of nine holes on the Red Tiger course (par 72) with a score of 67 (35 32, -5) shots narrowly surpassing the American from Tennessee Simon Bustos (68, -4). Behind them two other Americans, Tobias Gordio-Ronderos, third with 69 (-3), and Samuel Perrodin, fourth with 70 (-2).