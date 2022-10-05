Doral Inaugurates New Cultural Arts Center

Doral, FL – It’s October 12th, Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez, City Council, Codina Partners, along with project contractor and Architects will inaugurate the Doral Cultural Arts Center with a ribbon cutting and plaque unveiling ceremony. The community is invited to attend and enjoy interactive workshops, live entertainment, family activities, and more!

The grand opening will also unveil its first photography exhibit in Collaboration with the Doral Contemporary Art Museum (DORCAM), featuring images of the Manolo Valdes Legacy public art exhibit by renowned photographer Miquel Salome, and sculptural wearable art pieces by Celia Ledon.

The highly anticipated facility is located adjacent to the City of Doral Government Center. At approximately 14,000 square feet, the Doral Cultural Arts Center will be the hub of cultural and performing arts in the City, with a large art gallery space, a multi-purpose room, outdoor courtyards/garden spaces, and rooftop plaza.

This project is part of the Doral Parks Bond projects, approved by Doral voters. Visit this website for details on this and all Parks Bond projects. Parking for event attendees will be available across the street from the Cultural Arts Center, in the lots for buildings 8300 and 8350.