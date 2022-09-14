Doral Cultural Arts Center postpones opening

Written by Abraham Galvan on September 13, 2022

Still finalizing details, the City of Doral has pushed the grand opening date for its Doral Cultural Arts Center to October.

The arts center between Northwest 53rd Street and 53rd Terrace, adjacent to the City of Doral Government Center, was initially set to open in August. It will aim to celebrate the variety of cultures, arts, and experiences.

“We’re going to be planning lots of different activities and try to hit the entire community,” said Erin Sullivan, Doral’s Parks & Recreation director, who oversees events and programming for the state-of-the-art center.

“We’ll have reoccurring programming for our youth, adults and senior citizens,” she said. “Some will be led by our staff and others we’re looking to partner with community organizations, local businesses and experts in the area.”

Programming includes youth art classes, a mommy and me classes, art after dark workshops, art walks and senior cultural art programs.

The center is to feature a large art gallery visible from inside and outside the building, a flexible multi-purpose room, outdoor courtyards, a catering area, a dedicated Vehicular drop-off, an accessible rooftop plaza, Amphitheater green roof terrace, additional multi -purpose green space, public art, public gardens and supplementary seating areas.

As part of the funding from the $150 million Parks General Obligation Bond, which Doral Voters passed in 2018, the Doral Cultural Arts Center was approved as a new park facility. The state-of-a-art facility is also envisioned as the hub of cultural and performing arts in Doral and will be supported by satellite programming at both Doral Central Park and Doral Legacy Park.

City staff is also looking to team up with the community’s schools during Christmas and hold holiday-inspired art showcases and events that would typically take place in downtown Doral, Ms. Sullivan added, “and just to be able to have a home base for our community cultural events and some of our public art exhibits as well.”