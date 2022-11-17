Dora football team shows support in a big way for those who cheer them on

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) – WBRC is bringing you the plays that matter, showcasing students in athletics who are doing good in their communities.

The Dora High School football team impressed many when they spent their Thursday showing support for the ones who always cheer them on!

The Bulldogs screamed and yelled for the cheer squad at the AHSAA Super Regional!

The girls have won two competitions so far this year, while securing a bid to nationals! DJ Taylor said the cheerleaders always have their back on the gridiron, so he was happy to show them support on the mat.

“We see their hard work – it doesn’t go unnoticed, and we are blessed to have the opportunity to show up for them,” Taylor said.

“We’re a family and we know we can lean on each other when needed, there is so much support and Backing each other up, it’s actually crazy to be a part of it,” cheerleader Caroline Whisonant said.

The stunts and flips really impressed Taylor and the rest of his team. They said they’ll go to other competitions for sure!

Next up, Dora competes at state Dec. 5-6 at the Crossplex.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.