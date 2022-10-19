Door County Volleyball Teams Begin WIAA Play

Sevastopol’s Bailey Rikkola (right) digs out the ball while Jo Andreae (1) looks on in Thursday’s Packerland Conference volleyball match against Gibraltar. Photo by Rachel Lukas.

Two Door County girls volleyball teams won their WIAA regional quarterfinal matches Tuesday, when two other county teams saw their seasons come to an end in their only tournament matches.

In Division 3, No. 5-seeded Southern Door won at home in three sets over No. 12-seeded Gibraltar, 25-11, 25-20, 25-17.

The Eagles’ statistical leaders included Alaina Shimon: 4 aces, 2 blocks, 25 assists; Ashlyn Delfosse: 4 aces; Paige Olson: 2 blocks, 11 kills; Kendra Shimon: 8 kills; and Greta Gutschow: 17 digs.

Southern Door Advances to Thursday’s regional semifinal at No. 4-seeded Manitowoc Lutheran.

In Division 4, No. 3-seeded Sevastopol won its home match in straight sets over No. 14-seeded Marion, 25-3, 25-5, 25-6.

The Pioneers’ statistical leaders included Reese Schauske: 6 kills; Alaina Schopf: 10 aces, 3 kills; and Emma Stueber: 18 assists, 7 aces.

Sevastopol Advances to Thursday’s regional semifinal to host No. 6-seeded Cambria-Friesland.

The semifinal winners will play Saturday in the regional championship matches.

In Division 2, No. 11-seeded Sturgeon Bay lost its regional quarterfinal match in five sets at No. 6-seeded Kiel, 25-22, 25-27, 25-22, 19-25, 10-15.

The Clippers’ statistical leaders included Mallory Barker: 8 digs, 23 assists; Chloe Maccaux: 23 digs, 4 aces; Milan Eliyah: 22 assists; Nida Zukauskaite: 21 kills, 16 digs; and Stevie Routhieaux: 14 kills, 21 digs, 4 aces.