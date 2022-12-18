“Don’t Want to Deprive Her of That” – NFL Star and Soccer Husband JJ Watt Ready to Help Wife Kealia Balance Motherhood and NWSL Career

Being a parent can be overwhelming, with new responsibilities, new schedules, and having someone who needs extra care. Being a parent can be significantly increased if both parents are pro athletes. They have to think about the game, dedicate the required time to the sport and training, and fulfill their duty as a parent. The story of the star couple defensive end JJ Watt and NWSL Forward Kealia Watt is the same. Both have a big career on their hands playing at the top level of their sports in the country.

They were both blessed with a son 7 weeks ago and are handling being athlete’s parents well. Kealia hasn’t played a match since November 2021 when she Tore her ACL and announced pregnancy during recovery. According to the couple, Kealia will be staying at home for about a month, and then they will try to work out a schedule as the soccer player will be going for training to bring her body to recover and work out.

Kealia and JJ Watt talk about being parents

While talking about their new Parenthood and how they will be moving forward with both of them having busy schedules, Kealia said, “It’s obviously not forever... You only have a certain amount of time you can play and then you have to retire. So I think it will just be the logistics and figuring it out.”

Kealia certainly wants to play as much as she can and, being a supportive husband, JJ is ready to provide full support to his wife. JJ said, “We’re definitely going to find a way because I certainly don’t want to deprive her of that because I get to do it…She’s supported me in many ways, so I’m here to support her in any way I can.”

They also discussed how JJ Watt is helping her to have some rest as he has to take care of their son. After he comes back home from a match or training. It looks like these two are making it work out and JJ loves being a father. Many of his teammates noticed a smile on his face when he played against the Minnesota Vikings two days after becoming a father.