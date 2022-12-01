‘Don’t Think It Was a Bad Year for Golf’: PGA Loyalist Jon Rahm Believes Players Should Be ‘Thankful’ for the Arrival of LIV Golf

With a tumultuous year heading to a close, many believe 2022 was one of the craziest years on the golf calendar. The arrival of the LIV Golf Series, coupled with PGA changes and Pandemic restrictions, made the bygone year a unique one. Not many could take a positive pill out of it, but surprisingly, Spanish golfer, Jon Rahm, spoke glowingly about the past year. They even went on to say that the arrival of LIV Golf was good for all parties concerned, but with sound reasoning.

Jon Rahm’s Gratitude towards LIV Golf

The 28-year-old made the startling comments ahead of the Hero World Challenge, scheduled for the first weekend of December. To start the proceedings, he claimed the arrival of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series proved to be a blessing for him and other Golfers still Affiliated with the PGA Tour.

“I think, from this side of things, we should be thankful that LIV happened,” Rahm said. He believed the changes that occurred on the PGA Tour, such as increased purses and elevated events, were a result of the formation of a rebel league.

“I don’t know if those changes would have happened if LIV wasn’t in there, in the picture, So to an extend, yeah we should be thankful,” Rahm stressed.

Jon Rahm has a different outlook on golf in 2022

For a major chunk of the year, there were arguably more noises coming from desks rather than courses about golf. Numerous golfers were tired of the constant chatter regarding it, with some asking the media houses to show more interest in real golf.

However, Rahm chose to be a rebel again. “I don’t think it was a bad year for golf,” they said. “Yes, there’s certain division, but I think we’re moving forward.”

The World No. 5 asserted that the LIV and the PGA battle need not be confronted with lawsuits, stating both were different leagues with their own set of rules.

For Rahm, the change in the system was a step in the right direction. “Change can only be exciting,” they said.

