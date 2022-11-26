Don’t Miss This Rare Black Friday Sale From Stewart Golf

Stewart Golf is running a sitewide Black Friday sale this year, with 20% off across its entire fleet of electric trolleys and push carts. For those who don’t already know, Stewart Golf is one of the leading manufacturers of electric and push golf carts in the world. Based in the South West of England, the team at Stewart Golf has pioneered Bluetooth Follow technology that allows the golf trolley to simply follow you around the golf course, totally hands-free! The brand very rarely features among our best Black Friday golf deals because it simply doesn’t often run offers on its premium range of electric and push carts.

This Black Friday, the brand is offering 20% ​​across its entire range on its website. On the likes of the Stewart Golf Q Follow and Q Remote, you can save over $500 with this sale activation, and $145 on its excellent R1-S push cart – one of the best push carts money can buy right now. I don’t imagine this sale will be around for very long so, if you’re looking to treat yourself or a loved one to a premium new golf trolley, now is the chance to capitalize on this rare Stewart Golf sale.

