Don’t miss these Fantasy basketball Pickups for week 14!

DAN TITUS: What’s happening? It’s the middle of week 13. And I’m going to make some recommendations that you’ll want to make ahead of week 14 that are less than 50% rostered in Yahoo Leagues. The first player is Andrew Nembhard of the Indiana Pacers. Tyrese Halliburton left Wednesday’s contest on crutches. We await the MRI results. But being that we don’t know what’s going to happen here– so make sure you’re being proactive here.

Nembhard is likely not available in 12 to 14 competitive leagues. But he might still be sitting out there on waivers. So make sure you take a look in shallow as well. But it’s the two games without Halliburton that I was really drawn to Andrew Nembhard, here. Averaging 23 and 1/2 points, 10 and 1/2 assists, 7 rebounds, and 3 and 1/2 triples in those two games. And Nembhard has been extremely efficient as a rookie– 48% from the field, 90% from the line. They pretty much do it all, here. So I think with the higher usage and minutes, he’s going to be a person that you’ll want to grab if Halliburton’s going to miss a significant amount of time or even a short amount of time.

And if you miss out on the Nembhard sweepstakes, make sure you take a look at TJ McConnell. He’s 7% rostered in Yahoo Leagues. He subbed in for Halliburton, had 14 points, 8 rebounds with 7 dimes in 26 minutes. If you go back and look a couple of years ago where McConnell averaged 26 minutes per contest, he was sixth round value in fantasy. So I think he’s going to be a really good pickup if Halliburton misses time. He’s efficient from the field, shooting 50% for his career. He is a nine cat guy. So I think that if you can’t get Nembhard, make sure you take a look at TJ McConnell.

And the other player that I would pick up is Chris Boucher of the Toronto Raptors. I know what you’re thinking. I know. Chris Boucher has been so erratic– don’t know where he’s going to get minutes, especially off the bench. But the Raptors play five games in week 14, which is the only team to do so. So I think this is going to be the perfect time to deploy Boucher in head to head leagues, just so you can get more of those counting stats.

Now you’re pretty much praying. You know, he did have 12 points with 7 rebounds in his last contest. So that was really great to see. But this is really just a volume play here. So make sure you take a look at Chris Boucher. He is only 20% rostered in Yahoo Leagues.

And finally, I would pick up KJ Martin of the Houston Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. left Wednesday’s contest with a foot contusion in the first quarter. He’s been seen over 20 minutes over his last six games. And he’s really a good source of points, and rebounds, and steals as well. So if he gets in more minutes, I think he could be a solid stream in week 14 as well. All right. We’ll see you next week.

