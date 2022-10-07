Don’t-miss arts and culture events

Fall Festivals are back in the Valley, from the Arizona Jazz Festival on High Street to the Tempe Festival of the Arts. After a few years of canceled events and postponements, Metro Phoenix is ​​welcoming back countless festivals that celebrate the many cultures of Arizona. The best part? Most of them are free.

This is your guide to the best of the bunch. Here are the cultural festivals in Arizona you don’t want to miss this fall.

Your guide to Phoenix fall food festivals:Food trucks, Oktoberfests and Pizza

Indigenous People’s Day Festival

This festival will celebrate the Native community with live music, art exhibitions, dancing and Indigenous film screenings. Desert Bloom Tattoo and Salon – Arizona’s first Indigenous-owned tattoo shop – will be onsite tattooing. And the Cahokia Gallery will be open from 6 to 9 pm showing its newest exhibition, “Restoring the Balance: Rematriating Indigenous Lands.” An Indigenous pop-up market will feature Indigenous foods, art and products for purchase.

Cost: Free.

Details: Monday, Oct. 10. 3 to 10 pm Indigenous People’s Day Fest, First and Garfield streets, Phoenix. ipdphx.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button