Don’t like wearing a watch while you play golf? Then the Garmin Approach G12 hand held GPS could be just what you need.

Good things come in small packages and the Garmin Approach G12 hand held GPS certainly fits that description. The G12 is essentially a GPS golf watch aimed at Golfers who don’t want to wear a watch while they play.

It’s a watch without a strap, so instead of wearing it on your wrist you can attach it to your clothes or golf bag, or even just slip it into your pocket as it’s so small and lightweight you’ll barely even know it’s there. My one sentence review is that if you want the functionality of an entry level golf watch without having the distraction of wearing it on your wrist, then the G12 is worth checking out. For a more detailed look at what it has to offer, read on.

