Don’t let draft jitters ruin your roster in the long run

When it comes to Fantasy football, Panic can be your greatest enemy.

Overthinking those first few draft Picks and strategy? Panic ensues and you miss out on the Picks you were supposed to make. See one of your players suffer a late, preseason injury? Panic ensues and you make a bad trade. The more you worry, the greater your anxiety and, ultimately, the worse your decision-making becomes.

No matter what situation you find yourself in, you need to take a step back, take a few deep breaths, then calmly make your decisions. Anything else, and you might as well pack it in for the season.

The recent cuts and signings of running backs Kenyan Drake and Sony Michel have apparently sent shockwaves through panic-stricken Rookie Fantasy players. It is difficult to understand why, but there are many out there who believe that Michel’s signing with the Chargers will negatively impact the value of Austin Ekeler, while Drake in Baltimore will ultimately damage the value of JK Dobbins. If you are one of those people, this would be when you start taking those deep breaths.

Sony Michel could be a good pick up for this Fantasy football season. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

If Michel wasn’t cutting it in Miami in their new outside-zone run scheme, why in the world would he start to eat into the work of Ekeler in an offense that utilizes the same scheme? The oft-injured power-back was brought in to serve as nothing more than positional depth.

He does not fit the profile of an outside runner, nor does he have the power to outperform Joshua Kelley for the ground work between the tackles. Yet Somehow many are now questioning drafting Ekeler, who is ready to take the next step in Year 2 of Joe Lombardi’s offense.

Drake is another failed experiment who is likely nothing more than a placeholder for when Dobbins is at full strength. Remember, the Raiders paid Drake $11 million dollars for two years of expected service, parked him on the bench and cut him after just one season. The Ravens are simply looking for someone to complement Mike Davis and to cast aside once Dobbins is ready. Drake will get pushed back even further when Gus Edwards returns.

If depth moves like these are giving you anxiety, you need to step back and regroup.

Maybe you need to read more in-depth analysis about them rather than go with your gut feeling. In life, you may be told to follow your instincts, but in fantasy, a clear mind, proper education and deeper analysis will always prevail.

