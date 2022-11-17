‘Don’t Know What’s Going On’: Golf Beauty Paige Spiranac Hilariously Addresses Technical Issues Pertaining To Her Videos

An Internet influencer knows the technical difficulties faced while making a video. And our former pro golfer, Paige Spiranac, was not untouched. She retired from professional golf in August 2016 and created an Empire of over 3.7 million online followers. However, she still plays golf in YouTube videos while she passes on her golf wisdom to the young, blooming golfers.

Golf beauty was aware of the issues her videos have been facing recently as her fans have complained. Therefore, she took to her Twitter handle and posted a video to acknowledge the complaints. But there is a twist to the video. The post has been making rounds on the internet, and her approach to handling the issue was hilarious. Let’s find out about the video.

Is Paige Spiranac one of the funniest?

The most recent video of former golfer, Paige Spiranac, is the talk of the town, and all for a funny reason. She posted a video where she wanted to talk about the technical difficulties that have been ruining her video lately, like sound issues and glitches. And she took an unexpected yet applaudable approach to address the matter.

“Hey guys, so I know we have been having a lot of like technical difficulties on my videos lately; you’re saying that there’s just no,” said Spiranac. An Unexpected Twist followed it. The video went mute after her words. But when the video went mute, the zipper of her jacket started to run down slowly. And after a moment, she suddenly realized it. The former pro golfer zipped her jacket up, and magically, the audio was back in the video.

After the voice of the video was back, she said, “Yep, it just you say going in and out and the key here, and I just, I don’t know what’s going on, but I’ll work on that.” The internet queen intentionally did the muted video to give it a humorous edge. And how can we not give her credit for her attempt to make things fun for her fans?

Why does Spiranac always try to make things hilarious?

In June this year, she posted another hilarious video where she taught fans about making special milkshakes. We know memorial tournaments for making great milkshakes, so Spiranac wanted to teach her fans. She started by putting whipped cream in her mouth, followed by peanut butter and ice cream in the blender. It was a funny video.

However, only a few fans appreciated the effort she put in. They questioned her intentions of making a funny video. But the internet queen knew what she was doing. Her purpose was to spread some smiles. Because she believes that “There’s so many horrible things happening in this world and life is hard, so I like to create content that makes people smile.”

What are your thoughts on this approach of Spiranac? Let us know in the comments down below.