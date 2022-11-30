‘Don’t Come Back’: Golf World Erupts With Jokes After Phil Mickelson’s Social Media Resurrection

The first season of LIV golf ended in Miami, and Phil Mickelson returned to social media to hail the Saudi-backed circuit. He returned because, according to him, the $255 million series renewed his passion for golf. He loves the game now more than ever. The six-time major Championship Winner has had a roller-coaster ride of a year.

He took off from social media when his controversial comment about working with ‘scary’ Saudis went viral. But he returned in June 2022, when he signed a multi-year $200m contract with LIV. After that, Mickelson sued the PGA and then dropped the lawsuit when Norman’s Saudi-backed circuit added themselves as the plaintiff. Now the latest tweet by Mickelson on social media is making people joke about his return and his tweets.

What do people have to say about Phil Mickelson?

Phil Mickelson’s latest reply to Kyle Porter’s tweet has stirred the golf world. Golf fans have reacted to it hilariously. Kyle Porter, the golf Writer at CBSC sports, tweeted, “Phil: “They’re sitting on $800M.” Tiger: “We took out an enormous loan during the pandemic.” The former PGA Champion could not hold himself back and reply with an IRS statement of the PGA tour.

He mentioned that one could google all the information about the IRS of PGA since 2018. Lefty Revealed the number of stocks, the number of liquid assets, and the amount of cash. “This is from the non-profit section. The for profit section has not been stated since 2012 but was more than the non profit part at that time. This can all be googled,” Mickelson added.

He was making it evident that the PGA tour has only made their non-profit assets public, but they never mentioned profits. Fans found it hilarious and made jokes about the tweet and the LIV defector. They asked him “don’t come back.” Not just that, even the PGA tour took a dig at him. Let’s see how the golf world reacted to the balance sheet of the PGA tour provided by the pro golfer.

Why did Mickelson leave the PGA tour?

Almost three decades on the PGA tour for Mickelson ended in July this year. The LIV authorities announced that the pro would also be part of the 48-man field, the first event of the LIV Golf in London.

Golf – The Inaugural LIV Golf Invitational – Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Britain – June 9, 2022 Team Hy Flyers Phil Mickelson of the US speaks to the media after the first round Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Mickelson then went on Twitter and made an official statement about joining LIV. The PGA tour Winner was looking for a ‘fresh start,’ so he joined the Saudi-backed circuit. His only motive was to transform his game, and LIV was the platform. They have changed golf by introducing a 54 hole tournament.

What are your thoughts about Mickelson’s tweet? Let us know in the comments below.