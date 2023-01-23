Dons denied by Canaries after captain’s birthday goal – News

Captain Hannah Billingham marked her birthday with a fine headed goal, but it wasn’t enough to earn all three points on Sunday.

A disappointing 1-1 away draw was the outcome at Norwich City with a last-minute goal for the hosts.

Although the weather continues to cause havoc with fixtures across the country, this match was fine to go ahead as it was played on a 4G pitch.

Going into the match the Dons had only played one game in the last six weeks, so there was a lack of clinical edge. Neither team managed to get a hold of the game in the first half, but both had opportunities to test the keepers.

Ashlee Hincks forced stand-in City keeper Jess Harper to make several saves, and Norwich’s Katherine Stanley forced Faye Baker into producing the save of the day from a close range effort.

The Dons nearly took the lead 25 minutes into the game, as Steph Mann fired off a left-footed shot from long range, but the City keeper managed to get her Palms to it.

It looked as though the first-half would end goalless, but in the ninth minute of extra time Emma Plewa sent a cross into the box which Billingham perfectly headed into the Norwich goal.

The second half saw a much more dominant Dons. Emily Donovan looked set to double the lead, before her shot was scrambled off the line by a City defender on the hour mark. The Norwich keeper then denied Hincks a chance to extend the lead 75 minutes into the game.

Wimbledon were made to pay for not taking advantage of the chances, as Norwich’s Natasha Snelling scored an equalizer after a goalmouth scramble. The hosts came close to stealing all three points in injury time, but were denied by an outstanding goal line clearance from Kelly Highman.

Manager Kevin Foster said: I think the first half showed we haven’t played games. We’ve had one game in six weeks and it looked like it – we weren’t ourselves and we were poor. In the second half we were much better.”

The Dons are back in action on Sunday 29 January with a Vitality Women’s FA Cup tie versus Charlton Athletic. The game will be played at Carshalton Athletic FC with a 3 pm kick-off.

AFC Wimbledon: Faye Baker, Rosie Russell, Billie Brooks, Kelly Highman, Hannah Billingham, Steph Mann, Megan Stow, Emily Donovan (Amy Taylor), Emma Plewa (Ella Newman), Ashlee Hincks, Ellie Dorey (Gloria Siber).

Pic credit: Emily Topping