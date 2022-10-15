Donovan Santoro commits to Providence College men’s basketball

At what point do we start searching for an actual physical pipeline between Providence College and Southern California Academy?

The Friars landed their third commitment from the Los Angeles area prep school on Friday afternoon. Texas native Donovan Santoro pledged to the defending regular-season Big East Champions after making an official visit last weekend.

Santoro is a small forward who will see at least a pair of familiar faces on campus next season. Shooting guard Garwey Dual and power forward Drew Fielder — transplants from Indiana and Idaho, respectively — are both finishing their pre-college careers with the Rams. Dual started Providence’s current 2023 class with a commitment in June and Fielder followed suit in September.

More:Bryant men’s basketball isn’t a welcome matchup for many Division I teams

The Friars got in late and closed quickly on Santoro. They didn’t offer the 6-foot-8 shooter a Scholarship until last month and Flew him across the country in seemingly no time flat. Santoro promised a decision by late this week and delivered for Coach Ed Cooley and his staff via his social media accounts.

“One of the most skilled wings out west,” Rams Coach Julius Von Hanzlik said on his personal Twitter page. “Combination of size, skill and athleticism makes him a legit wing at the (high-major) level.”

Santoro also made visits to Washington State and San Jose State. They claimed offers from conference rival Creighton, Ole Miss, Arizona State and Washington among others. Dual and Fielder are both four-star prospects according to 247Sports — Santoro is more developmental than a three-star recruit.

Cooley traveled to Southern California Academy for an open gym during the first full week of September — that was ahead of Fielder’s official visit the following weekend. He was there to check on Dual, lay a bit of last-minute groundwork with Fielder and evaluate other prospects on campus. The Rams boast a talented collection of players that includes Pawtucket native Isaiah Miranda, a 2023 forward who will retain his college eligibility despite signing with former NBA player Mike Miller’s agency this week.

Santoro fills a hole in the frontcourt Providence has been trying to plug throughout this cycle. Taylor Bol Bowen (Florida State) and Curtis Williams Jr. (Louisville) were among the other targets who took visits and ultimately decided to go elsewhere. Brady Dunlap had the Friars grouped with his Finalists before selecting Notre Dame.

Ed Croswell and Clifton Moore Jr. will both exhaust their college eligibility at the close of this season. Providence has a prospect for the future in second-year forward Rafael Castro and could play a small lineup with Bryce Hopkins operating as essentially a bigger fourth guard. Santoro and Fielder coming into the fold will allow the Friars to operate more traditionally in the coming seasons should they choose to do so.

[email protected]

On Twitter: @BillKoch25