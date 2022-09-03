Donovan Mitchell’s Viral Tweet About Ohio State Football

On Thursday, the NBA was sent into a frenzy when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Utah Jazz had traded All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a blockbuster deal.

Mitchell is one of the top-25 players in the NBA, and he has made the NBA All-Star Game in each of the last three seasons.

After being selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Louisville, he has helped the Jazz make the NBA Playoffs in all five seasons that he has been in the NBA.

The Cavs are now expected to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, because they are adding Mitchell to a team that went 44-38 last season.

On Saturday, Mitchell is already supporting arguably the most popular team in the state of Ohio.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their first game of the 2022-23 College Football season.

Mitchell sent out a tweet about the game that Ohio State fans will love.

Mitchell: “I got @OhioStateFB Tonight ‼️ ‼️”

The post already has nearly 8,000 likes in less than an hour.

That should be a good sign for Cavs fans that Mitchell is already supporting Ohio sports.

Mitchell currently has four seasons left on his contractbut the final year is a player option.

The Cavs now have three All-Stars on the roster because, in addition to Mitchell, 22-year-old point guard Darius Garland and 24-year-old center Jarrett Allen both made the All-Star Game last season.