Donovan Mitchell’s Status For Cavs-Nuggets Game

It’s Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Colorado to face off with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

However, they will be without their best player Donovan Mitchell, who has been ruled out for rest.

Underdog NBA: “Donovan Mitchell (rest) listed out for Friday.”

The three-time NBA All-Star is in the middle of an unbelievable season.

In his first 35 games with the Cavs, he is averaging 29.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

The former Louisville star is also shooting 48.7% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range.

Earlier this month, he had a career-high 71 points when the Cavs beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime.

Currently, the Cavs are 25-14 in their first 39 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are a half-game behind the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks for the second seed and 2.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

The Cavs are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

As for the Nuggets, they are 25-13 in 38 games, which has them tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and coming off a 121-92 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

On the road, the Cavs are 7-10 in 17 games away from Ohio, while the Nuggets are 15-3 in 18 games hosted in Colorado.