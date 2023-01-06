Donovan Mitchell’s Status For Cavs-Nuggets Game

It’s Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Colorado to face off with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

However, they will be without their best player Donovan Mitchell, who has been ruled out for rest.

Underdog NBA: “Donovan Mitchell (rest) listed out for Friday.”

