Donovan Mitchell’s Moments Card Projection

CLEVELAND, OHIO – JANUARY 02: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers does an interview … [+] after scoring a Cavaliers franchise record 71 points against the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 02, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Bulls 145-134. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images

There is no way 2K doesn’t deliver a simply ridiculous Donovan Mitchell MyTeam Moments card after the Cleveland Cavaliers star dropped 71 points on the Chicago Bulls in a 145-134 OT win on Monday night.

We know, there is still no NBA 2K23 Moments card to recognize Luka Doncic’s 60-21-10 triple-double on Dec. 27, but the circumstances are a little different.

Doncic’s historic performance is easily worthy of a Moments card, but 2K has to maintain balance with their content releases. Doncic just had a 96 overall Galaxy Opal card (GO) released in his Tis the Season packs on Dec. 23.

His Spectacular game came just four days later. 2K isn’t likely to cannibalize the new release with an even better card of the same player less than a week after fans spent VC to pull the GO.

Mitchell’s situation is different.

Currently, the best available Mitchell card is a 93-overall Diamond from the Season 1 Takeover Rewards. That card was released way back in September, so fans are due for a new Mitchell card.

Thanks to the Cavs star’s explosion on Saturday night, which saw him pull this rabbit out of a hat to force overtime, Mitchell did his part.

Mitchell finished the game with 71 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists. They made 7 of 15 threes, 20 of 25 free throws and amazingly had just four turnovers in 50 minutes of action.

Considering where we are in the NBA 2K23 release cycle, Mitchell has probably locked up a pretty insane 96 or 97-0 overall card with 5-6 Hall-of-Fame finishing badges, 7-8 Hall-of-Fame shooting Badges and 4- 5 Hall-of-Fame playmaking badges.

Mitchell’s pedestrian defensive work will help keep the card ratings from hitting 98 or 99 overall, but it should still be one of the best backcourt cards in the MyTeam mode.