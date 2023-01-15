Donovan Mitchell’s Injury Status Against Timberwolves

The Cavs are set to wrap up a six-game road trip in Minnesota as they prepare to take on the Timberwolves on Saturday night.

Donovan Mitchell was questionable heading into the game due to an illness. However, the shooting guard WILL PLAY in the road trip finale. Cleveland is Lucky he’s playing because of how great he’s been in their last few wins.

Over the last five games, Mitchell is averaging 37 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.6 assists a game. He’s one of the biggest reasons the Cavs are 2-2 and has a chance to head back home with a winning record on the road trip.

Mitchell did not play against the Denver Nuggets which the Cavs ended up losing. Hopefully, he’s able to be at 100 percent and help the Cavs head home with a win

The Cavs and Timberwolves will tip off at 8:00 PM EST.

——–

You may also like:

Donovan Mitchell Reaches Career Milestone Against Trail Balzers

Cleveland Continues Road Trip In Portland, What Cavs Fans Should Have On Their Radar

Scroll to Continue Read More Donovan Mitchell Reaches Career Milestone Against Trail Blazers Jan 12, 2023 10:53 PM EST Cleveland Continues Road Trip In Portland, What Cavs Fans Should Have On Their Radar Jan 12, 2023 5:45 AM EST What To Expect From Ricky Rubio’s Return To The Cavs Jan 11, 2023 7:33 PM EST

What To Expect From Ricky Rubio’s Return To The Cavs

Kevin Love Makes Cavs History Against The Jazz

Jarret Allen Questionable To Return Against Jazz

Jazz Give Donovan Mitchell Warm Welcome Back To Utah

—–

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated’s FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN