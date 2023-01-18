Donovan Mitchell Unlikely To Play Against The Grizzlies

The Cavs returned home on Monday where they faced off with the New Orleans Pelicans after a five-game road trip to the Western Conference.

They were able to pull away from the Pelicans late and come away with a win. However, they had to hop right back on a flight to head down to Memphis for a game against the Grizzlies.

I know each NBA goes through its fair share of this over a season, but that’s a Brutal travel schedule.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, it appears they’ll be without their leading scorer on this quick one-game trip as well.

Donovan Mitchell left the game in the third quarter with apparent leg discomfort. They didn’t return in the fourth quarter, but the Cavs were pulling away and didn’t need him to risk any further injury.

However, Mitchell is now listed as DOUBTFUL against the Grizzlies with a left groin strain. Presumably the same injury they suffered against the Pelicans.

Cleveland will need to figure out a way to make up for the 28.4 points per game the Mitchell average for the Cavs. Cleveland will be going up a (somehow) sleeper MVP candidate in And Morant who can explode for 50 points on any given night.

The Cavs and Grizzlies will tip off on Wednesday night at 8:00 PM EST.

