Donovan Mitchell Sets NBA Record In Home Opener With Cavs

Saying that Donovan Mitchell has been off to a great start with the Cavs is a huge understatement. He’s been unbelievable. In fact, his first three games have been historic.

In the season opener, he scored 31 points which was the first time a player had 30 points in their debut with Cleveland in a long time.

Then in the second game of the season vs. the Bulls, they dropped another 30 pieces. This was the first time a player had back to back 30 point games in their first two games with Cleveland.

Try to guess what Mitchell did in Cleveland’s third game of the second season and home opener. If you guessed drop another 30-point game, you’d be correct!

Mitchell had a season-high 37 huge points in the Cavs’ overtime win over the Wizards.

For those keeping track, that’s now three straight 30-plus point games to start the season.

Mitchell is only one of three players in NBA history to score 30 or more points in their first three games of the season. The other players on this exclusive list are Wilt Chamberlin (eight straight games in 159-60), and Glenn Robinson (three straight games in 2002-03).

This run is unbelievable and has been a blast to watch! We all knew that Mitchell would be part of some unforgettable games, but I don’t know if anyone expected them to come so early in the season.

