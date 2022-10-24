Donovan Mitchell Sets NBA Record In Home Opener With Cavs

Saying that Donovan Mitchell has been off to a great start with the Cavs is a huge understatement. He’s been unbelievable. In fact, his first three games have been historic.

In the season opener, he scored 31 points which was the first time a player had 30 points in their debut with Cleveland in a long time.

