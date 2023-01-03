Donovan Mitchell scores 71 points in Cavaliers OT win over Bulls

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored an NBA season-high and franchise-record 71 points — equaling the eighth-most in a game in history — as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime is Monday night.

It was the highest-scoring game since Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant had 81 points against Toronto on Jan. 22, 2006. Wilt Chamberlain owns the NBA record with 100 for Philadelphia against New York on March 2, 1962, at Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Mitchell scored 13 points in the extra session after forcing OT by grabbing his own intentionally missed free throw and making a circus shot with 3.0 seconds left, tying the game at 130-all and breaking the Cavaliers record with 58 points.

“I’ve never been witness to a performance like that live.” said Cavs Coach JB Bickerstaff. “We were treated tonight to one of the greatest performances in the history of the NBA.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button