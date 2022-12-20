Donovan Mitchell scores 23, leads Cavs past former team

CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night.

Mitchell, who averaged 36.9 minutes, played just 23 and got to enjoy a fourth quarter relaxing on the bench.

Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being traded to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a stunning blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent the three-time All-Star to the Cavs in exchange for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Rookie Ochai Agbaji and three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029).

Mitchell’s arrival has legitimized the Cavs, who barely missed the Playoffs last season with one of the league’s youngest rosters. He’s been everything Cleveland hoped for, averaging 29.5 points per game while providing leadership.

Darius Garland added 17 and Cedi Osman 22 (20 in the fourth during extended garbage time) for Cleveland, which has won four straight, and improved the NBA’s best home record to 15-2

Memory Lane

Mitchell and first-year Jazz Coach Will Hardy became close while with Team USA at the 2019 World Cup, spending more than one month together in China.

Four days after Hardy was named Utah’s Coach in June, he happened to be at Mitchell’s house in Connecticut discussing plans for the future when the Jazz traded star center Rudy Gobert to Minnesota.

Everything changed, and Mitchell’s trade followed.

“We have since laughed about having that moment together and just how weird that is,” Hardy said “Especially as a first-time head coach. But that’s the part of this business that you can never predict. Definitely a moment I will never forget .”