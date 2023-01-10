Donovan Mitchell Returns To Utah, What Cavs Fans Should Expect

Donovan Mitchell will head back to where his NBA career all started on Tuesday night. The Cavs will play the Jazz which is the third game of their five-city road trip. However, the majority of the coverage on Tuesday will definitely go to Cleveland’s shooting guard.

Mitchell spent his first five seasons in the NBA as a member of the Jazz and established himself as one of, if not the best, shooting guard in the NBA at that time. He averaged 23.9 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.1 rebounds as a member of the Jazz organization.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button