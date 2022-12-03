Donovan Mitchell One Of Seven In The NBA To Do This

Donovan Mitchell has as good as advertised for the Cleveland Cavaliers after being acquired from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade over the summer.

In fact, he’s probably been more.

Mitchell erupted for his 12thth 30-point performance in the Cavs 23rd game of the season, dropping 34 to lead the Wine and Gold to a 107-96 win over the shorthanded but scrappy Magic on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

