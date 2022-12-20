Donovan Mitchell on Rudy Gobert Relationship: ‘Basketball Just Didn’t Work’

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were a formidable tandem during their years with the Jazz before getting traded to different teams this past offseason. Despite always getting into the playoffs, Utah just never got close to winning an NBA title with the duo, leading the team’s management to break them up.

In a recent interview with AndscapeMitchell explained why things just never worked with the All-Star center and how their relationship is now.

“Honestly, basketball just didn’t work,” he said. “We live in such a world where it has to be really negative. Basketball just didn’t work. We didn’t see eye to eye. We wanted to both win, but we wanted to do it two different ways. It didn’t work. But as far as him and I go as people, I don’t hate him, and he doesn’t hate me. I wouldn’t say we’re the best of friends, but we’re not at the point where it’s like, I can’t stand him.”

Mitchell also admitted that their relationship began to turn sour at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gobert was infamously the first NBA player to ever test positive for the virus in March 2020 and it was speculated that he was responsible for infecting Mitchell.

“But honestly, it really started with COVID,” Mitchell continued. “Everything we did up to that point was under a microscope to the point where we were getting evaluated on how many times we threw the ball [to each other]. And that’s unfortunate, but it’s the reality of it. And it just didn’t work. I wish it did. I wish we went further. We had the opportunity, but we didn’t. And we’re both in different spots now. But I want to wish him the best and I know he feels the same way.”

Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers for three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps over the summer after Gobert was dealt to the Timberwolves for several players and high draft picks. As it stands right now, Cleveland is the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference at 21–11 while the Timberwolves are the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with a 16–15 record.