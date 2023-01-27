Donovan Mitchell Named An NBA All-Star Starter

The Cleveland Cavalier will officially have at least one member of their team participating in this year’s NBA All-Star Game.

On Thursday night it was announced that Donovan Mitchell will be one of the starters in the game. This will be Mitchell’s fourth time being an NBA All-Star with the first three appearances being as a member of the Jazz.

Along with Mitchell, the other starters from the Eastern Conference are Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpoand Kevin Durant. The Western Conference starters are Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, LeBron Jamesand Nikola Jokic.

