Donovan Mitchell Explodes For 71 Points In Cavs Comeback Win Over The Bulls

First off, wow! That was definitely the best individual performance in the NBA this season and perhaps ever in a Cavs jersey.

Donovan Mitchell finished tonight’s game with 71 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds. Again, 71 POINTS!

Anytime a player goes for 70+ points in a single game is going to go down as an all-time great performance in NBA history. The last player to go for 71 points was Devin Booker.

The Cavs took out the Bulls for the second consecutive game with a final score of 145-134. But the story of the night was Donovan Mitchell and deservedly so.

