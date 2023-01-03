Donovan Mitchell Explodes For 71 Points In Cavs Comeback Win Over The Bulls

First off, wow! That was definitely the best individual performance in the NBA this season and perhaps ever in a Cavs jersey.

Donovan Mitchell finished tonight’s game with 71 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds. Again, 71 POINTS!

Anytime a player goes for 70+ points in a single game is going to go down as an all-time great performance in NBA history. The last player to go for 71 points was Devin Booker.

The Cavs took out the Bulls for the second consecutive game with a final score of 145-134. But the story of the night was Donovan Mitchell and deservedly so.

His 71 points are the highest in a single game in the NBA this season and set a new Cavaliers record for most points scored in a single game. That record seriously went to LeBron James and Kyrie Irving who each scored 57 points in separate games.

Mitchell’s performance may overshadow the fact that the Cavs had to grind their way back to win the game.

It was a story of two separate halves for the Cavs. After the first 24 minutes, Cleveland was down 18 and looked uninspired. They then came out in the third quarter and outscored the Bulls 44-31 to put themselves right back in the game. Mitchell scored 24 points in the third quarter alone.

Mitchell carried the team all the way back and was able to send the game to overtime with a one-in-a-million play. The Cavs didn’t have a lead in the game until overtime.

Cleveland then went on a 15-4 run in OT to seal the game.

Mitchell’s performance is one for the record book and it’s one Cleveland fans will be talking about for years to come.

