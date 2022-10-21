Donovan Mitchell Confirms, Joe Ingles Is Biggest ******* In NBA

SALT LAKE CITY – Donovan Mitchell spilled the beans on his time with the Utah Jazz in a podcast with Retired NBA Veteran JJ Redick.

Mitchell sat down with Reddick for the “Old Man and the Three” podcast which was released on Friday.

User warning, the podcast located at this link contains significant adult language.

Mitchell: Conley Nicest NBA Player, Ingles Biggest…

Mitchell discussed his time with the Jazz, his departure from the team, and the now-infamous night in Oklahoma City when he and teammate Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the more interesting aspects of the 80-minute conversation was how Mitchell discussed his teammates, specifically Mike Conley and Joe Ingles.

“Everybody is a nice guy off the floor,” Mitchell said, “but then when you go on court, Mike’s competitive but he just won’t snap, he won’t get to that point.”

Conley, famously, has never received a technical foul despite playing the 11th most minutes among active NBA players.

Mitchell sang a different tune about his time with Ingles, although he still praised his longtime teammate.

“Is there a bigger ******* in the NBA than Joe Ingles?” Reddick asked.

“Well,” Mitchell responded after a brief pause.

The All-Star guard then went on to tell a story about Ingles trash-talking Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Terrance Ferguson.

“I think it was like a preseason game or something and Joe hit a three and just started — it’s on video — he just starts talking [trash] to him the whole way down the floor,” Mitchell said.

“I love Joe though, man,” Mitchell admitted. “That’s a guy you love to have on your team though.”

Ingles is one of five players Heavily Featured in the Jazz rotation last season that have a new home this year. The Australian guard is expected to recover from ACL surgery by early 2023 and return to the floor with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Relationship With Gobert Improved After Covid

Another fascinating tidbit came from Mitchell discussing his relationship with Rudy Gobert.

A report out of The Athletic said the Jazz two All-Stars’ relationship was thought to be unsalvageable after testing positive for COVID-19, although Mitchell said it actually brought them closer together.

“To be honest with you,” Mitchell said, “our relationship got better after COVID because I understood what the hell he was talking about.”

Mitchell said after playing for Rick Pitino at Louisville he was used to a yelling mentality on the basketball court.

That changed as the two players had to learn to communicate once again on the floor after a difficult time off of it.

“Our relationship grew after the COVID situation,” Mitchell said. “We got better on the floor, we got better as a team.”

Gobert was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in early July, an early sign that the Jazz front office was looking to rebuild the roster.

The organization then Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers in September. The All-Star guard will return to Utah to face the Jazz on Tuesday, January 10.

