Donovan Mitchell 71 points, franchise record, most points in a game since Kobe Bryant, highlights, scores, results, Cleveland Cavaliers v Chicago Bulls, overtime, reactions, response

Donovan Mitchell is everything the Cleveland Cavaliers could’ve hoped for they traded for him and more – and this solidifies it.

Mitchell went off for a career-high 71 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Chicago Bulls at home 145-134 in overtime Madness on Tuesday (all times AEDT) in a historic performance.

His epic line included shooting 22-of-34 from the field and 20-of-25 from the free throw line with seven three-pointers, eight rebounds and 11 assists in 50 minutes – becoming the first ever player to record 70 plus points and 10 plus assists.

The superstar guard also topped his previous career-best of 57 points and broke a Cavaliers franchise record as well as the most ever points scored against the Bulls since their Inception in 1966 – eclipsing Wilt Chamberlain’s 68 points in 1967.

It’s also tied for the eighth-most points ever scored in an NBA game and the most since Kobe Bryant’s 81 points in 2006.

Mitchell’s heroics included purposely missing a free throw with three seconds left in regulation and hitting a clutch put back layup to get to 58 points and send the game into the extra period.

He would then score 13 points in overtime to lead Cleveland to a huge win, drawing MVP chants in the process while he had possession of the ball.

“Man, first and foremost, my teammates – we fought. I know I had 70 and all, but I wouldn’t be here without them and we wouldn’t be in this position without guys making crucial plays. That’s the honest truth,” Mitchell told Bally Sports Cleveland post-match.

“We all did it as a group, my teammates put me in the right positions and I just made the plays.

“I told (coach) JB (Bickerstaff): ‘Don’t take me out, I’m going to find a way to lead us in every aspect.’

“I’m just truly blessed and humbled we got the win, that’s really all that matters.

“Honestly, I was shocked. I’m cramping and I couldn’t walk the final minute and a half.”

Mitchell then said to the crowd: “We got to go but I appreciate it, everybody – thank you, we appreciate y’all,” as he was met with loud cheers.

The 25-year-old was traded from Utah to Cleveland during the off-season in a blockbuster package that included three first-round picks and two pick swaps.

If Mitchell breaking all the individual records wasn’t enough, the Cavaliers completed the biggest comeback in the NBA this season after trailing Chicago by 21 earlier in the contest.

Mitchell took full advantage of Darius Garland (thumb) and Evan Mobley (ankle) missing the game, while Jarret Allen added 21 points and eight rebounds for Cleveland, who improved to 24-14.

DeMar DeRozan scored a Massive 44 points himself for the Bulls, but his performance was overshadowed by Mitchell in a memorable game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.