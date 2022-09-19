Donors support Circus arts training, $500 donation for conservation

The Circus Arts Conservatory recently benefited from eight significant grants from area foundations. The funding is already positively impacting the CAC’s youth education, Circus arts training and overall performance programs.

Three Grants have been awarded in support of the unique science curriculum developed by the CAC. The curriculum utilizes Circus arts activities to demonstrate Newton’s laws of motion and incorporates the values ​​of diversity, equity, inclusion and access.

This is the only such curriculum certified by the Florida Department of Education. It has proven highly effective over eight years, with Circus science students scoring 96% passing grades on state assessment science tests, as compared to state average scores of 65%.

A $20,000 grant through the Eugene F. and Elizabeth Hull Fund and Bishop-Parker Foundations Fund of the Manatee Community Foundation is currently supporting the Circus science program for K-5 students at Myakka Elementary, Bayshore Elementary and Manatee Elementary schools.

A $3,000 grant from the Rotary Club of Sarasota Bay Foundation is funding the science curriculum for about 200 fifth-grade students at Brentwood and Wilkinson Elementary schools, both of which are Title I schools.

Additionally, a $5,000 recurring grant from the Venice Golf & Country Club Foundation is producing indisputable learning gains for South County middle school science students.

Two sustaining Scholarship Grants totaling $11,000 have been received from the Island Foundation and the Kiwanis Club of Siesta Key Foundation to help Sailor Circus Academy students develop both life and performance skills.

Two additional major grants from the William H. Donner Foundation ($20,000) and The Exchange ($10,000) are underwriting the Sailor Circus holiday show as well as capital improvements at the Sailor Circus Arena.

Gulf Coast Community Foundation has awarded the CAC a $40,000 Arts Appreciation Grant, the second year the CAC has received this grant. This funding, which is made possible through the Ina L. Donnan Field of Interest Fund and the Venice Endowment Fund, is intended to further CAC’s mission across all program and performance areas.

The CAC’s youth Circus arts training program is delivered through its Sailor Circus Academy at the recently renovated Sailor Circus Arena, in Sarasota.

…

Canandaigua National Trust Company of Florida is supporting the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast with a $500 donation in 2022.

The foundation partners with willing landowners, donors and local governments to permanently protect land, ensure wildlife habitat is preserved, protect shoreline and water access, and provide recreational access.

Additionally, the Foundation offers free educational programming. It serves as a regional voice for conservation, helping state and local decision makers with strategies that shape smart conservation decisions.

Canandaigua, an affiliate of Canandaigua National Corporation, provides a suite of services tailored to its customers’ Wealth management needs.