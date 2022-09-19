Donors support Circus arts training, $500 donation for conservation

Donors support Circus arts training, 0 donation for conservation

The Circus Arts Conservatory recently benefited from eight significant grants from area foundations. The funding is already positively impacting the CAC’s youth education, Circus arts training and overall performance programs.

Three Grants have been awarded in support of the unique science curriculum developed by the CAC. The curriculum utilizes Circus arts activities to demonstrate Newton’s laws of motion and incorporates the values ​​of diversity, equity, inclusion and access.

This is the only such curriculum certified by the Florida Department of Education. It has proven highly effective over eight years, with Circus science students scoring 96% passing grades on state assessment science tests, as compared to state average scores of 65%.

A $20,000 grant through the Eugene F. and Elizabeth Hull Fund and Bishop-Parker Foundations Fund of the Manatee Community Foundation is currently supporting the Circus science program for K-5 students at Myakka Elementary, Bayshore Elementary and Manatee Elementary schools.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button