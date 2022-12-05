Donor offers $5,000 for sports balls; can Readers match? – Press Telegram

A philanthropic donor has agreed to contribute $5,000 to the Let’s Play Ball campaign to provide sports balls to kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach.

This generous offer, though, has one condition: The donor, who wants to remain anonymous, said the offer is contingent on Press-Telegram and Grunion Gazette Readers contributing another $5,000 to match the philanthropist’s $5,000.

If the match happens, that means $10,000 would be used to buy sports balls for the kids.

“We are so grateful and honored to receive this amazing match from this very special Anonymous donor,” said Don Rodriguez, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach. “We are working really hard to fulfill his wishes. This funding will get us 500 balls closer to our goal of 2,800.”

“It is great to support the Ball Drive campaign,” the Anonymous donor said in a statement, “knowing that the gifts made to deserving kids in our community will provide holiday Joy and promote their interest in healthy activity and sports in the coming year. “

The PT, along with its sister publication, the Grunion Gazette, is asking Readers to Donate new balls and money for the clubs’ sports, fitness and Recreation programs. The drive’s deadline is Dec. 12.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach serves more than 2,500 youngsters from ages 6 to 18 across 13 sites throughout the city.

The ball drive, Rodriguez said, not only gives Clubs enough balls and equipment so every kid has the opportunity to play, but it also introduces them to so many new and different sports and activities.

“It’s not just a ball you’re donating,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a healthy and happy life for a young person.”

