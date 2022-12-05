Donor offers $5,000 for sports balls; can Readers match? – Press Telegram

A philanthropic donor has agreed to contribute $5,000 to the Let’s Play Ball campaign to provide sports balls to kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach.

This generous offer, though, has one condition: The donor, who wants to remain anonymous, said the offer is contingent on Press-Telegram and Grunion Gazette Readers contributing another $5,000 to match the philanthropist’s $5,000.

If the match happens, that means $10,000 would be used to buy sports balls for the kids.

“We are so grateful and honored to receive this amazing match from this very special Anonymous donor,” said Don Rodriguez, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach. “We are working really hard to fulfill his wishes. This funding will get us 500 balls closer to our goal of 2,800.”

“It is great to support the Ball Drive campaign,” the Anonymous donor said in a statement, “knowing that the gifts made to deserving kids in our community will provide holiday Joy and promote their interest in healthy activity and sports in the coming year. “

The PT, along with its sister publication, the Grunion Gazette, is asking Readers to Donate new balls and money for the clubs’ sports, fitness and Recreation programs. The drive’s deadline is Dec. 12.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach serves more than 2,500 youngsters from ages 6 to 18 across 13 sites throughout the city.

The ball drive, Rodriguez said, not only gives Clubs enough balls and equipment so every kid has the opportunity to play, but it also introduces them to so many new and different sports and activities.

“It’s not just a ball you’re donating,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a healthy and happy life for a young person.”

The Clubs need a variety of balls and equipment: soccer balls, basketballs, baseballs, footballs, dodgeballs, kickballs, volleyballs, tether balls, tennis balls, badminton birdies, flag football flags, jump ropes, Frisbee discs and ball pumps.

You may drop off new sports balls at the following locations:

Big 5 Sporting Goods: 4780 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach; and 5247 Lakewood Blvd., Lakewood. Big 5 will provide 25% off any regularly priced sports balls that folks buy at those locations to Donate to the Boys & Girls Clubs.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Long Beach: Main office, 3635 Long Beach Blvd., from 8 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday.

First Bank locations: 6200 E. Pacific Coast Highway and 4040 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach; and 5195 Lakewood Blvd., Lakewood.

Phil Trani’s Restaurant: 3490 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach.

Boathouse on the Bay Restaurant: 190 N. Marine Drive, Long Beach.

Legends Sports Bar and Restaurant: 5236 Second St., Belmont Shore.

If you want to donate money or purchase balls or other items off the clubs’ Amazon wish list, click on bgclub.org/Joy. For more information, email Kari Cho, vice president of B&G Clubs marketing and development, at [email protected], or call 562-595-5945.

Thank you in advance for matching the philanthropist’s $5,000 — and for making a difference in the lives of children.