Donoho, PV, Spring Garden reach semifinals

October 25—BIRMINGHAM — Donoho, Pleasant Valley and Spring Garden advanced to the semifinals in their respective classifications in the state volleyball tournament Tuesday at Birmingham CrossPlex.

In Class 2A, Donoho eliminated Washington County 25-13, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14, will play GW Long at 6 pm Pleasant Valley swept Tuscaloosa County 25-9, 25-14, 25-20 and will play Bayshore Christian at 6 p.m

Semifinals winners will advance to Wednesday’s 2:30 pm final in Bill Harris Arena.

In Class 1A, Spring Garden eliminated Peasant Home 25-8, 25-18, 25-15 and will play Addison at 4 pm

Oxford (Class 6A) and Ohatchee (Class 3A) begin play Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated. Top performers from Tuesday’s quarterfinals:

Donoho

—Lily Grace Draper: 15 kills, one assist, two aces, 13 digs.

—Ansley Simmons: four kills, seven digs, two blocks.

—Estella Connell: five kills, two digs, four blocks.

—Ryals Jones: two kills, one dig, six blocks.

—Mary Marshall Perry: six kills, two aces, 13 digs.

—Samantha Wakefield: 29 assists.

—Sarah Waggoner: one assist, 11 digs.

—Hannah Sprayberry: one ace, 10 digs.

—Katie Williamon: 12 digs.

Pleasant Valley

—Lily Henry: 12 kills, three blocks, seven digs, two aces.

—Allie Bryant: seven kills, two blocks, 14 digs, three assists, three aces.

—Maddie Schwabe: two kills, one block, six digs, 23 assists, two aces.

—Ella Parris: four kills, two blocks, nine digs.

—Madi Hay: eight digs.

Spring Garden

—Ace Austin: 15 kills, one block, eight digs.

—Chloe Rule: nine kills, one block.

—Avery Steward: 23 assists.

—Layla Ingram: nine digs.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.