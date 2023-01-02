Doncic records an unprecedented 225+50+50 with his ‘beautiful’ basketball

Once again, Luka Doncic turned heads in the NBA, registering 51 points (six three-pointers), six rebounds, nine assists and four steals as his Dallas Mavericks beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-126 to cap a historic five-game winning streak never before seen in NBA history.

At the AT&T Center in San Antonio, the former Real Madrid star became the first player in NBA history to score at least 225 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists across five games.

Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks’ Santa Claus

In those five games, Doncic has achieved another crazy stat by averaging a triple-double of 45 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

He had 50 points, 8 rebounds and 10 assists in the win over the Rockets32 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists to beat the Lakers60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists to beat the Knicks35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists to beat the Rockets and 51 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists to beat the Spurs.

This has all helped him Mavericks (21-16) win 11 of their last 14 games.

“It’s incredible,” Mavericks center Christian Wood said.

“In my seven years in the league, I’ve never seen anybody do what he’s able to do.

“He’s on an Incredible run. He’s playing like an MVP, clearly one of the best players in the league.”

Popovich heaps on the praise

Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich was also very quick to praise Doncic for his Incredible work on the night.

“He’s just a beautiful basketball player, he’s like the prototype for high basketball IQ and high skill level, all rolled into one special guy,” he said.

Doncic joins an elite club

Only eight players in NBA history have had three games of at least 50 points before the age of 25. This legendary list includes LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Rick Barry, Nate Archibald, Wilt Chamberlain and now Luka Doncic.

Doncic‘s NBA averages this season are 34.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game.