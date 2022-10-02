Doncic puts the NBA on notice: I’m ready to fight for the ring

Luka Doncic is ready to show everyone what he is capable of this NBA season, as the Slovenian is starting to get tired of all the criticism he receives over his attitude and fitness.

The 23-year-old has made it clear that the Dallas Mavericks are a clear contender to win the title, as well as highlighting that he isn’t going to let the naysayers get to him.

“Of course we aspire to win everything. I’m ready to fight for the ring and so is the team. Our goal every year is to win a championship,” Doncic explained to NBA TV.

“That was our goal last season and that’s our goal this season.

“But I think we have a little more respect in the league. I think we have a great team. We just have to believe.

“We have great players on our team. There are a lot of very underrated players that I think should be talked about more.”

Heading into his fifth NBA season, Doncic and the Mavs failed to qualify for the Playoffs in 2019, were eliminated in the first round in 2020 and 2021, but made it to the Western Conference Finals last season before being knocked out by the Golden State Warriors.

Questions about his fitness

Undoubtedly, fitness has been the great weakness of Doncic. Criticism over his height has been a regular occurrence, however, Luka isn’t letting it affect him.

“If I cared about what people I don’t hang out with say, I wouldn’t be here. I don’t care at all,” Doncic told Eurohoops during Eurobasket.