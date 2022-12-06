Donation brings Torchlight Campaign to 40% of goal | News, Sports, Jobs

A donation from a major supporter has brought the United Fund’s annual Torchlight Campaign to about 40% of its goal for the year.

On Friday, PNC contributed $12,000 to the campaign, which supports a network of local, non-profit, human services agencies.

“PNC donated $12,000 and that put us to 40% of our campaign goal,” United Fund of Warren County Executive Director Lacey Hanson said.

She said the campaign is on track to meet its goal of $700,000.

The business and industry side of the campaign is going well, but Hanson said “residential campaign donations are coming in a little slow.”

PNC officials cited their desire, and the bank’s, to remain a supporter of a strong and vibrant community.

“We always want to be part of the community,” Branch Manager and United Fund Board Member Emily Bennett said.

“We love the community,” Jill Swanson Martone of PNC Private Bank said. “In a virtual world, we’re still participating.”

“We’re the fifth largest bank in the country, but we always try to maintain the local bank presence,” Jamie Frederick of PNC Private Bank said. “We’re committed to Warren and Warren County and we’re committed to the United Fund and other local programs.”