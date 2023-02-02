Donald Trump’s Scottish golf courses trapped in lossmaking bunker

The Scottish golf courses owned by Donald Trump and his family have made losses of more than £4mn in the past financial year.

The Turnberry golf course and resort in Ayrshire, described by Trump as “incredible” when he visited in 2018, has never made a profit in almost a decade of ownership by the family.

This week, delayed accounts Filed by SLC Turnberry Ltd, which Manages Turnberry, recorded a pre-tax loss of about £3.7mn in the year to the end of 2021.

Turnberry, which has two 18-hole courses and a nine-holer and has been used for The Open Championship, was acquired by Trump, a keen golfer, in 2014.

A second golf course owned by Trump International Golf Club Scotland Ltd near Aberdeen made a pre-tax loss of £697,000 in accounts also filed this week. The course was created by Trump on 1,400 Acres that he acquired north of the city in 2006 with a plan for what he said would be “the world’s best golf course”.

Turnberry’s results said the resort was closed for the first three months of its financial year because of Pandemic lockdowns, but has since traded at pre-Covid levels boosted by “staycation” tourists unable to travel abroad.

The annual report also said Brexit has “impacted” business “as supply chains have been affected by availability of drivers and staff, reducing deliveries and the availability of certain product lines”.

It also warned over Staffing levels given a “lack of access to European staff for businesses in general resulting in greater demand for the individuals previously available at the resort”.

In 2016, Trump welcomed the Brexit vote, saying “when the pound goes down, more people are coming to Turnberry, frankly”.

The two Scottish resorts also received more than £1mn in financial support from the government during the lockdowns.

SLC Turnberry Ltd is owned by a holding company called Golf Recreation Scotland, which lists Eric Trump as its only director. The Donald J Trump Revocable Trust is listed as owning Golf Recreation Scotland.

Golf Recreation Scotland made a loss of £14.7mn in 2021, Mostly owing to foreign currency exchange losses on top of the £3.7mn loss recorded at the resort.

Trump was forced to publish his tax returns last year after a legal battle with the US Senate, which showed that parts of his business empire were lossmaking.