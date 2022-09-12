Donald Trump flies to Washington DC, plays golf at Trump National

In about four weeks, former president Donald Trump will once again host a golf tournament at one of his properties in the New York area.

This time it’ll be the Aramco Team Series Women’s event, which is scheduled for Oct. 13-15 at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point.

At the end of July, Trump Hosted the LIV Golf Series at his Bedminster course.

Both tournaments are funded by Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign Wealth fund, which is officially called the Public Investment Fund. The mega-billion-dollar account is managed by the Saudi royal family. Its chief Overseer is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been linked by the CIA to the Murder of The Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

On Monday, after about 12 hours of internet and social media speculation as to why Trump was in Washington, DC, he was at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, for a round of golf.

The Associated Press had a photographer on site and close enough to snap a few pictures of Trump.

A report by CNN says that New York city council officials are pushing Mayor Eric Adams to void the city’s contract with the Trump Organization in order to cancel the Aramco Team Series event.

The The Washington Post is reporting that there is little chance of such a cancellation. The mayor’s press secretary said in a statement, “While we disagree with the values ​​of the Trump Organization, we cannot legally block their application” while a Spokesman for the New York City Law Department said: “The city is obligated to follow the terms of the Trump Ferry license agreement and cannot unreasonably withhold approval of this tournament.”

Newsweek is reporting that this is just the second time Trump has visited Washington, DC since he left office in January of 2021.

Mike Kelly of northjersey.com contributed to this article.