Donald Copeland Returns with Wagner

Don’t let the specks of gray showing up in his hair fool you. Donald Copeland can still lace it up. When he wants to demonstrate a point as head coach of the Wagner College men’s basketball team, he’ll jump into the action with his players.

“He’s still shifty,” junior guard DeLonnie Hunt said. “When he gets the ball, it’s rare that he misses.”

Seton Hall faithfully remembers that version of Copeland from his senior year as a Pirate, in 2005-06, when he willed the team into the NCAA Tournament. Jersey high school hoop fans remember it from his time at St. Anthony, which culminated in an unbeaten season. The 38-year-old began his Stewardship of Wagner in familiar fashion, knocking off Temple on the road Nov. 7. On Sunday he’ll Coach the Seahawks against his alma mater at the Prudential Center (3 pm, Fox Sports 1).

It’s a serendipitous reunion. Copeland is one of four former Hall players currently serving as a Division 1 men’s basketball skipper, joining Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway, Connecticut’s Dan Hurley and Binghamton’s Levell Sanders. Only three programs boast more alumni in those ranks: Duke (9), Princeton (6) and Indiana (5).

“It’s just in our blood,” Copeland said. “The work ethic that goes into being in this position, it comes from a place.”

After his playing days, Copeland latched on as an Assistant with Wagner under longtime friend Bashir Mason, then served last season on Seton Hall’s staff before being recalled to Staten Island when Mason took the Saint Peter’s job. That job, of course, was open because Holloway made the jump to the Hall. All three guys in this exchange share a trait: high standards.

“We’re all rooting for each other,” Copeland said. “They’re successful head coaches, so to hear I’m as negative as them, I guess I’m off to a good start.”

They said that with a laugh, knowing his demands are nothing compared to those of the coaches who raised him – his father Donald Copeland Sr. and St. Anthony Legend Bob Hurley. They still lean on both for advice. During a closed-door scrimmage in October, Bob Hurley was the only observer in the bleachers, taking notes to help his protégé.

“You have to learn how to respond to adversity, how to become comfortable with being uncomfortable,” Copeland said. “Once you get that, then the basketball part takes care of itself. That comes from my father, from Coach Hurley, from all of the good coaches I’ve been around.”

At Temple, his Seahawks trailed by 15 points with 7:38 remaining in the second half. They responded to adversity (and doused their Coach with a Gatorade shower in the postgame locker room).

“I’ve only seen success one way,” Copeland said. “So it would be disrespectful to where I come from if I coached another way.”

Although he draws on his roots, Copeland doesn’t tell players the highlights from his glory days. Hunt, who scored 19 against Temple, was surprised to learn of his Pivotal 3-pointer in Seton Hall’s 2004 Big Dance win over Arizona and amused to hear about how well-regarded he was as a teammate.

In a line that would resonate with Holloway and the other North Jersey Brethren who’ve climbed the coaching ladder, Hunt said of Copeland, “He’d be mad at himself if he heard it was nice.”

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcar[email protected].